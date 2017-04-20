LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 19: LA Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman and participants pose for a photo during the 2017 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon on March 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Moore/Getty Images for LA Marathon)

On Thursday, the NFL released the 2017 schedule for every team, which of course included the LA Rams and the LA Chargers.

Yes, LA has two NFL teams again, and before the two teams can share the new stadium in Inglewood, the Rams will continue to play home games at the LA Memorial Coliseum, while the Chargers will play at the far more cozy Stubhub Center in Carson, which is being marketed as a unique fan experience unlike any other in the NFL considering the stadium only has seating for 27,000 fans.

Since the Rams returned to Southern California first, let's take a look at their schedule first.

LA doesn't have a single non-Sunday game or a night game this season despite having 2 teams. All 15 home games are Sunday at 1 p.m.-ish. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 21, 2017

The Rams open Week 1 of the 2017 season (Sept 10) at home against the Indianapolis Colts, followed by another home game against the Washington Redskins in Week 2 (Sept. 17).

Then, the Rams head up to San Francisco for Week 3, followed by a trip to Dallas for Week 4.

The Seattle Seahawks come pay a visit in Week 5 (Oct. 8), while the Rams will go up to Washington State in Week 15. Similarly, Jared Goff and company will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 (Oct. 22) before heading out to the desert in Week 13.

The Rams also have home games in Week 10 against the Houston Texans (Nov. 12), Week 12 against the New Orleans Saints (Nov. 26) and Week 14 against the Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 10).

The Rams will conclude their 2017 NFL regular season on Dec. 31 at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Chargers 2017 Schedule

The LA Chargers will play their first home game on Sept. 17 against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, after starting their season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Similar to the Rams, the Chargers also finish the regular season at home on New Year's Eve, but LA's newest team will likely struggle to create a home environment considering the Oakland Raiders will be coming to town.

Other home games for the Chargers:

Sept. 24 - Kansas City Chiefs

Oct. 1 - Philadelphia Eagles

Oct. 22 - Denver Broncos

Nov. 19 - Buffalo Bills

Dec. 3 - Cleveland Browns

Dec. 10 - Washington Redskins

In addition, the Rams and Chargers will play a preseason game at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 26.

Notes: The Rams have a bye week in Week 8, while the Chargers have their bye week in Week 9.