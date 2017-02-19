Today's First Alert Forecast

Expect a cloudy but mostly dry Sunday before another rain chance later in the evening. David Biggar has your First Alert Forecast on Today in LA Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017.

Expect a cloudy start to the day, and possible cloudy ending depending on location.

While everyone is starting off with the cloud deck, sun breaks will start to form over the Basin and Ventura County, but the Valleys and IE will see clouds linger.

There’s just enough moisture in the atmosphere to generate a bit of drizzle, mainly in Foothill locations.

By tonight more clouds will swing into the region signaling the arrival of another weather system. This system looks weak, so we are going to leave a chance of rain in the forecast, with the best chance being in Ventura County.

Tuesday will see another weak system slide by, but we should remain partly to mostly cloudy and dry. Wednesday will see another slight chance of rain. The second half of the week will see 2 days of sunshine and warming before a cold system pushes into SoCal for Saturday. We have included a chance of rain in the lower elevations, and a chance of snow in the Mountains. More to come on that system as we get into the week ahead.

Sunday’s Forecast:

Coast: Upper 50s to low 60s, partly cloudy.

Basin: Low 60s, partly cloudy.

Inland: Upper 50s to low 60s, mostly cloudy, drizzle near Foothills.

Mountains: Low 40s, a few clouds.