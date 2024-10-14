3 delicious & nutritious homemade baby food recipes for every stage of feeding

Stage 1= Sweet Potato Puree & 2 Ingredient Sweet potato cookies

Stage 2= Banana Avocado Puree & Glowing Green Smoothie

Stage 3= Green Pea & Chickpea Puree & Hummus version with snack board

Sweet Potato Baby Purée (Stage 1)

Ingredients—

1 medium sweet potato

Water or breast milk (optional for thinning)



Instructions—

Prep the Sweet Potato: Peel and chop the sweet potato into small cubes.

Cook: Steam or boil the sweet potato cubes until soft, about 15-20 minutes.

Puree: Transfer the cooked sweet potato to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Add a little water or breast milk to reach the desired consistency, if needed.

Cool & Serve: Let the puree cool before serving to your baby.

Storage: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days or freeze in small portions for up to 3 months.



Banana Avocado Purée (Stage 2)

Ingredients—

1 ripe banana

1/2 ripe avocado

Instructions—

Peel & Mash: Peel the banana and avocado, and place them in a bowl.

Blend: Mash them together with a fork or blend in a food processor until smooth and slightly chunky, for a thicker texture.

Serve: Serve immediately or store in the fridge for up to 24 hours.

For JoBeth: Make a green smoothie with the other half of the avocado, another banana, handful of spinach, plant-based milk, frozen berries and ice cubes.



Green Pea & Chickpea Hummus (Stage 3 Baby Food)

Ingredients—

1/2 cup cooked or canned chickpeas (rinsed)

1/2 cup green peas (fresh or frozen)

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon olive oil (optional)

Water or breast milk (as needed)

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Instructions—

Cook the Peas: Steam or boil peas until soft, then cool.

Blend: Combine chickpeas, peas, tahini, lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic in a blender. Blend until chunky.

Adjust Consistency: Add water or breast milk if needed.

Serve: Offer as a dip or spoon-feed.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days.