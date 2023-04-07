female entrepreneur

4 Spring Tips for Healthy Houseplants

California Live's Amber Pfister chats with the founder of Botany Box on how to properly care for your plants this springtime! 

By Amber Pfister | California Live

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live's Amber Pfister met with Cait Khosla, Founder of Botany Box, an affordable, pre-potted succulent box company that you can send as a gift to a loved one. Their succulents are hand-selected from local growers in California, planted and shipped anywhere in the U.S.

Spring Apr 6

Shine Bright Like A Tulip at This San Francisco Historic Place

San Diego Zoo Safari Park Dec 27, 2022

San Diego Zoo Safari Park is Celebrating 50 Years of Conservation with Their 2023 Rose Parade Float!

Cait also gave our audience 4 tips on how to keep your current plants happy and healthy at home:

  1. Fertilize your plants
  2. Give them trim/prune
  3. Water more frequently
  4. Dust off leaves
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

www.botanybox.co

This article tagged under:

female entrepreneurPlantcare
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us