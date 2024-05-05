Man drowns in Fullerton's Laguna Lake

A man drowned while trying to swim across Laguna Lake in Fullerton, authorities said Sunday.

Fullerton police and fire personnel were dispatched at about 7 p.m. Saturday to the lake, which is located between Euclid Street and Harbor Boulevard south of Imperial Highway.

“Upon arrival, police and fire personnel were notified that an adult male entered the lake, attempted to swim across, and was not seen exiting,” said Kristy Wells of the Fullerton Police Department.

An Orange County Sheriff's Department dive team was called to the location and located the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, she said.

No foul play was suspected.

The victim's name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Orange County Coroner's Office.

Officials said the lake is a great place for outdoor activities such as bike riding and hiking, but swimming is prohibited.