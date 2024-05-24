Romance is not dead – at least for a Montebello high school student who went above and beyond to make his senior prom extra special for himself and his girlfriend.

17-year-old Guillermo “Memo” Jimenez, who is weeks away from graduating from Schurr High School, recreated a famous serenade scene from the movie “10 Things I Hate About You” to ask his girlfriend, Ariana Galvez.

The video that captured the sweet moment shows the surprised 16-year-old being given long-stem roses as her boyfriends sang “Can’t Take My Eyes off You” to the music performed by their high school band.

“I was in shock. I was frozen,” the high school junior described the moment when she started hearing her boyfriend’s voice through the campus speakers. “I didn’t expect him to do that, and I was just really happy.”

Ariana didn’t expect such a grand gesture because she already knew she was going to the prom with him, she said. But Memo had a different idea.

“I didn't want to just be like, ‘Oh, I'm her boyfriend.’ I still wanted to make it really cool,” he explained. “ I wanted to just show how much I cared about her, and I want to show how important she is to me.”

The special moment appears to have resonated with hundreds of thousands of social media users as it received more than 680,000 “likes” on TikTok.

But Ariana said the “promposal” wasn’t a one-time thing as Memo has frequently made romantic gestures.

For one, when Memo asked Ariana to be his girlfriend, he gave her a book that’s highlighted with all the words that together form the sentence, “Will you be my girlfriend?”

“I had flipped through the pages and read everything he’s done for me,” Ariana recalled. “It made me feel special and loved.”

Memo, who also walks his girlfriend to her classroom everyday, said he learned to treat ladies with respect and love from his parents.

“I think I get it from my parents because my dad does little things for mom. He still celebrates their first kiss,” he said.