Sea and be seen at the Aquarium of the Pacific's ‘Prom Night'

What to Know A special "Night Dive" event celebrates "Prom Night"

May 10 at the Aquarium of the Pacific; ages 18+

$64.95; $51.95 for members of the aquarium

We're fairly certain that crabs don't wear cummerbunds and otters skip the whole corsage scene.

And asking a shark to wear a gown made of tulle or a tuxedo? Such a noble ocean icon would surely gussy up to his very gills, but we'd never make the suggestion.

Still, human beings can wear boutonnieres, pumps dyed to match their dress, and sparkly make-up, if they're feeling it and the promise of a prom-inspired event awaits.

That promise is bubbling to the surface at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, and it is happening during the thick of prom season.

Well, prom season is, of course, something that only those living on land observe, but a special festivity on May 10 will honor some of the touchstones of the school-based rite of passage, all while sea jellies float and turtles glide in the vicinity.

The special spring celebration is part of Night Dive, the every-so-often evening event that invites ocean lovers to come and enjoy the aquarium after hours (those fans who are 18 and older, that is).

The Prom Band will be providing the live tunes for the upbeat adult prom while a few DJs will keep the sounds spinning.

A few food trucks will be stationed outside, should you and your date desire a taco, doughnut, or both. And a cash bar will be open to revelers who are at least 21.

Adding to the prom-y feels? A photo booth, should you desire pictorial proof that you attended a grown-up prom among the otters and anemone.

There are more Night Dives still to come in 2024; just keep your fins pointed at the aquarium's site for further details.