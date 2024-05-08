Carnie Wilson shares her love for music & cooking in a new TV show

California Live’s Danielle Nottingham catches up with singer-songwriter turned home chef, Carnie Wilson. The two chat about her two loves, music & cooking and how she brings them together to create a scrumptious experience for her brand new series, “Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson” on AXS TV.

Carnie’s Cherry Almond Cookies (dairy & gluten free):

Ingredients—

1 cup almond flour

½ cup brown rice flour

1 cup 1 to 1 gluten free flour

1 cup organic sugar (such as Morena)

¼ cup flaxseed meal

¼ cup arrowroot (corn starch)

1 ½ teaspoons xanthan gum

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon almond extract

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

½ cup coconut oil

⅓ cup canola oil

6 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce

1 cup dried cherries

Bakers sugar for sprinkling on top

Method—