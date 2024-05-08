Carnie Wilson shares her love for music & cooking in a new TV show

California Live’s Danielle Nottingham catches up with singer-songwriter turned home chef, Carnie Wilson. The two chat about her two loves, music & cooking and how she brings them together to create a scrumptious experience for her brand new series, “Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson” on AXS TV.
Carnie’s Cherry Almond Cookies (dairy & gluten free):
Ingredients—
- 1 cup almond flour
- ½ cup brown rice flour
- 1 cup 1 to 1 gluten free flour
- 1 cup organic sugar (such as Morena)
- ¼ cup flaxseed meal
- ¼ cup arrowroot (corn starch)
- 1 ½ teaspoons xanthan gum
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon almond extract
- 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
- ½ cup coconut oil
- ⅓ cup canola oil
- 6 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
- 1 cup dried cherries
- Bakers sugar for sprinkling on top
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Method—
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees
- Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper
- Add dry ingredients together and mix in a large bowl
- In a medium bowl, whisk wet ingredients together
- Add the wet ingredients into the dry and combine with a wooden spoon until all is absorbed. It will be wet and sticky.
- Using a cookie scooper the size of your choice, scoop out balls of dough and roll quickly in your hands to smooth or simply place on the cookie sheet 1 1/2 “ apart. (Usings a wee little bit of oil on your hands will help with rolling.)
- Press down very slightly on the center of each cookie, then sprinkle with a little bakers sugar on top of each
- Bake for 13-15 minutes, rotating ½ way through
- Remove from the oven when the cookies have firmed up, and are crinkling and light brown on bottom (Note: don’t rush this step! The cookies will fall apart if you try to remove them too soon.)
- Cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes or until they are solid enough to transfer to a cooling rack. (The cookies should be chewy!)