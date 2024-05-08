Food & Drink

Carnie Wilson shares her love for music & cooking in a new TV show

NBC Universal, Inc.

California Live’s Danielle Nottingham catches up with singer-songwriter turned home chef, Carnie Wilson. The two chat about her two loves, music & cooking and how she brings them together to create a scrumptious experience for her brand new series, “Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson” on AXS TV. 

Carnie’s Cherry Almond Cookies (dairy & gluten free):

Ingredients—

  • 1 cup almond flour
  • ½ cup brown rice flour
  • 1 cup 1 to 1 gluten free flour
  • 1 cup organic sugar (such as Morena)
  • ¼  cup flaxseed meal
  • ¼  cup arrowroot (corn starch)
  • 1 ½  teaspoons xanthan gum
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½  teaspoon almond extract
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla extract
  • ½  cup coconut oil
  • ⅓ cup canola oil 
  • 6 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
  • 1 cup dried cherries
  • Bakers sugar for sprinkling on top
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Method— 

  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees
  2. Line a large cookie sheet with parchment paper
  3. Add dry ingredients together and mix in a large bowl
  4. In a medium bowl, whisk wet ingredients together 
  5. Add the wet ingredients into the dry and combine with a wooden spoon until all is absorbed. It will be wet and sticky.
  6. Using a cookie scooper the size of your choice, scoop out balls of dough and roll quickly in your hands to smooth or simply place on the cookie sheet 1 1/2 “ apart. (Usings a wee little bit of oil on your hands will help with rolling.)
  7. Press down very slightly on the center of each cookie, then sprinkle with a little bakers sugar on top of each
  8. Bake for 13-15 minutes, rotating ½  way through
  9. Remove from the oven when the cookies have firmed up, and are crinkling and light brown on bottom (Note: don’t rush this step! The cookies will fall apart if you try to remove them too soon.)
  10. Cool on the cookie sheet for 5 minutes or until they are solid enough to transfer to a cooling rack. (The cookies should be chewy!)

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkLifestyle
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us