Check out this Bay Area bakery serving up the viral spiral croissant

White Chocolate Orange Pastry Filling
RECIPE:
180 grams white chocolate
90 grams orange juice
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
30 grams butter (room temperature)
Zest of one orange
METHOD:
California Live
Want to find the best things to do in California? Whether you're in San Diego, LA, the San Francisco Bay Area or anywhere in between, turn to California Live.
Place white chocolate in the microwave, and set for 1 minute or until melted. Boil the orange juice in a saucepan. Combine the orange juice, white chocolate. Then whisk in butter, and zest and whisk until blended. Put in a pastry bag or Ziplock bag with the corner cut off so you can pipe the filling into any pastry or croissant you wish.