Check out this Bay Area bakery serving up the viral spiral croissant

White Chocolate Orange Pastry Filling

RECIPE:

180 grams white chocolate

90 grams orange juice

30 grams butter (room temperature)

Zest of one orange

METHOD:

Place white chocolate in the microwave, and set for 1 minute or until melted. Boil the orange juice in a saucepan. Combine the orange juice, white chocolate. Then whisk in butter, and zest and whisk until blended. Put in a pastry bag or Ziplock bag with the corner cut off so you can pipe the filling into any pastry or croissant you wish.