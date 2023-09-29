Desserts & Recipes

Check out this Bay Area bakery serving up the viral spiral croissant

White Chocolate Orange Pastry Filling

RECIPE:

180 grams white chocolate

90 grams orange juice

30 grams butter (room temperature) 

Zest of one orange

METHOD: 

Place white chocolate in the microwave, and set for 1 minute or until melted. Boil the orange juice in a saucepan. Combine the orange juice, white chocolate. Then whisk in butter, and zest and whisk until blended.  Put in a pastry bag or Ziplock bag with the corner cut off so you can pipe the filling into any pastry or croissant you wish. 

