Get Energized With These No Bake Energy Balls

Get an energy boost from this quick and easy snack.

If you're short on time and need a quick energy boost, California Live has the solution. Check out one of Ross Thomas family’s favorite fueling snacks – no bake energy balls.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of oats
  • 2 tbsp hemp hearts
  • 3 tbsp of coconut flakes
  • 1/2 cup of dried cranberries
  • 1/2 cup of peanut butter or the nut butter of your choice
  • 2 tsp honey

Instructions:

  • Add all ingredients into a bowl.
  • Mix until thoroughly combined.
  • Grab a little bit from the ball and roll the mixture into balls.
  • Chill the energy balls in the fridge for 20 minutes.
  • The balls can be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

