Get Energized With These No Bake Energy Balls

If you're short on time and need a quick energy boost, California Live has the solution. Check out one of Ross Thomas family’s favorite fueling snacks – no bake energy balls.

Ingredients:

1 cup of oats

2 tbsp hemp hearts

3 tbsp of coconut flakes

1/2 cup of dried cranberries

1/2 cup of peanut butter or the nut butter of your choice

2 tsp honey

Instructions: