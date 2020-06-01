Get Energized With These No Bake Energy Balls

If you're short on time and need a quick energy boost, California Live has the solution. Check out one of Ross Thomas family’s favorite fueling snacks – no bake energy balls.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of oats
- 2 tbsp hemp hearts
- 3 tbsp of coconut flakes
- 1/2 cup of dried cranberries
- 1/2 cup of peanut butter or the nut butter of your choice
- 2 tsp honey
Instructions:
- Add all ingredients into a bowl.
- Mix until thoroughly combined.
- Grab a little bit from the ball and roll the mixture into balls.
- Chill the energy balls in the fridge for 20 minutes.
- The balls can be stored in an airtight container for up to two weeks.