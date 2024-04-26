sweet tooth

Learn how to make sweet Italian zeppole at home

California Live’s Jobeth Devera learns how to make an Italian favorite, the classic zeppole donut. Chef Deborah Mullin at The Grove at Copia shares tips to frying up the delicious donuts like a pro.  

NBC Universal, Inc.

Zeppole (Italian Doughnut Holes) Recipe

Yield: 36

Ingredients

  • 00 or All-Purpose Flour 185g
  • Baking Powder 11g
  • Salt 1/8 tsp
  • Sugar 50g
  • Cinnamon 1/2 tsp
  • Lemon, Zested 1 lemon
  • Eggs, 2
  • Heavy Cream 60g
  • Buttermilk 15g
  • Vanilla Extract 2.5g
  • Vegetable Oil (for frying) 2 liters
  • Powdered Sugar, as needed
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Food & Recipes Apr 24

Half Baked Harvest's Tieghan Gerard brings a taste of her viral comfort dishes to Santa Monica

Food & Recipes Apr 23

Learn healthier ways to prepare chicken & waffles

Method

1. Combine dry ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2. Whisk wet ingredients until frothy. Fold in dry ingredients, being careful not to overmix, to form a stiff dough.

3. In a heavy-bottomed pan or in a deep fryer, heat oil to 375 F.

4. Roll tablespoons of dough into smooth balls (the shape of a doughnut hole).

5. Drop dough balls into hot oil several at a time and fry for 3 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Drain zeppole on a cooling rack or absorbent cloth or paper towels and dust generously with powdered sugar.

This article tagged under:

sweet toothRestaurants & Recipes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us