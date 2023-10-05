Learn the national dance of the Philippines

In celebration of Filipino-American History Month, California Live’s Jobeth Devera is with the Kariktan Dance Company showing us her skills in Tinikling, the national dance of the Philippines. Dancers step and twirl between rapidly-clapped bamboo poles as they depict the movements of the “tikling” a long-legged bird as it hops to escape the bamboo traps set up by Filipino farmers amidst the rice stalks. It’s a test of agility and endurance.

October was chosen as Filipino-American History Month to commemorate the arrival of the first Filipinos who landed in what is now Morro Bay, California on October 18, 1587.

This year the theme is "Past Forward: 125 Years of Philippine-American History" which reflects on Philippine-American history that started 125 years ago when the Philippines became a territory of the United States, opening the door for Filipino immigration to America.

It’s important to acknowledge and reflect on the pursuits, hurdles, accomplishments, and contributions of Filipinos in the U.S. By commemorating this month, we honor the resilience, creativity, and hard work of Filipino-Americans who have played pivotal roles in various fields, from politics and arts to science and business. This celebration not only empowers the Filipino-American community but also promotes inclusivity and multiculturalism, reminding us of the collective strength that emerges when we embrace our differences and unite in appreciation of the unique stories and experiences that shape our nation.