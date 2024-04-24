Step inside San Francisco's revamped Starlite Room, a historic landmark with sweeping city views 

Cable Car Redux Recipe:

Ingredients—

2 oz rum (Starlite uses Don Q 7)

1 Mommenpop Blood Orange

.75 lemon

.75 5 spice syrup

+ Rim: Sugar, gold, Mexican Cinnamon

+ Karl the Fog: fog made from water and Bay Area essence to be added tableside.

Method—

Add all ingredients to a shaker tin. Remove glass from fridge and apply the rim. Add ice to the shaker, shake medium hard and then double strain into the rimmed glass. Zest and discard orange zest. Serve with fresh fog poured tableside.