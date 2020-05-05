Try Out This Scrumptious Slow-Cooker Veggie Chili

Bored of your normal dinner routine? Clean out your fridge and make a yummy dinner that takes no time. Nutritionist Ashley Reinke-Hawk showed California Live how to make a delicious veggie chili that will spice up your dinner menu.

Ingredients:

Frozen or fresh vegetables like bell pepper, celery or carrots.

Two cups of chopped mushrooms

1 tbsp cumin

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tbsp chili powder

1 can crushed tomatoes or 2 cups tomato sauce

1 can of beans of your choice (pinto beans recommended)

Recipe:

Chop up your vegetables

Add all your ingredients into your slow cooker

Stir up the ingredients

Let it simmer for two to three hours

Top your bowl of chili with your favorite toppings like cheese, cilantro or tomatoes

Using this recipe you can make chili cheese baked potatoes, sloppy joes or sweet potato and zucchini fried casserole.