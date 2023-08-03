Cocktails

You'll be surprised which cocktail was created in Los Angeles

The history of cocktails in Los Angeles

By Danielle Nottingham

NBC Universal, Inc.

Did you know that some of your favorite cocktails may have been created right in Los Angeles?  California Live's Danielle Nottingham caught up with cocktails and spirits expert Joseph Solis to get a crash course in the history of cocktails and Los Angeles.  

Many may try to dispute it, but the Moscow mule has roots in Los Angeles.  Solis says a Russian immigrant came to California with thousands of copper mugs from her father's shop trying to sell them.  She found buyers at a local bar who were looking for something to serve their drinks in that stood out.  The Moscow mule was born and then spread across the country.

food and drink Jul 27

Get an inside look at LA's James Beard Award-winning sake restaurant

food and drinks Jul 24

Celebrate National Tequila Day with these creative recipes

Just like a Moscow mule,  Solis says you can make any cocktail at home with three simple parts.  They are a spirit, citrus and sugar.  Cheers!

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

CocktailsLos Angelesrecipes
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us