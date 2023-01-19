124th Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade

To celebrate the Chinese New Year, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will participate in the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Los Angeles' 124th Annual Golden Dragon Lunar New Year Parade in Chinatown on Saturday, January 28. Join NBC4 Reporter Hetty Chang and Telemundo 52 Meteorologist Michelle Trujillo at the parade.

The parade begins at 1:00 p.m. in Chinatown on Hill Street and the route continues on Broadway. The parade is free and open to the public. For more information about the parade, visit www.culturela.org/event/golden-dragon-lunar-new-parade/.