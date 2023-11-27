Christmas

ANGELENOS OF ALL AGES INVITED TO WITNESS JOYOUS LIGHTING OF 50-FOOT CHRISTMAS TREE IN DOWNTOWN L.A. AND EXPERIENCE A WINTER WONDERLAND ON JERRY MOSS PLAZA AT THE MUSIC CENTER

Monday, December 27, 2023

The annual L.A. County Tree Lighting Ceremony with Holiday Marketplace and Festivities on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center will make Downtown L.A. merry and bright! This free celebration is taking place this Monday, November 27th from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. The public festivity features special performances by locally based musicians and ensembles and—for the first time in the lighting ceremony’s history—art-making activities and a marketplace featuring artisans and vendors selling their wares to spur Angelenos into the holiday spirit of giving and sharing. The plaza will become a winter wonderland, complete with snow flurries, holiday eats and complimentary hot chocolate for everyone to enjoy. Members of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and The Music Center’s Executive Vice President of TMC Arts Josephine Ramirez will offer holiday greetings before lighting the towering 50-foot Christmas tree.

For more information Visit musiccenter.org/treelighting

