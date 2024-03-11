International Women's Day

Belen De Leon featured panelist at Assemblymember Anthony Rendon's Women's Conference: Embracing Your Power

Join NBC4’s Belen De Leon at the Women’s Conference: Embracing Your Power this Saturday, March 16th.  The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the City of Lynwood at Bateman Hall 11331 Ernestine Ave.

The event will feature women in diverse careers sharing their expertise and experiences on leadership, community engagement and professional development. 

For more information and to RSVP, please call (562) 529-3250.

International Women's Day
