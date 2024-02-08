Celebrate the 125th Annual Golden Dragon Parade

Join NBC4 and Telemundo 52 in one of L.A.’s oldest traditions at the 125th annual Golden Dragon Parade in Chinatown. Come celebrate the Year of the Dragon along with NBC4 Reporter Hetty Chang and Telemundo 52 Evening News Anchor, Dunia Elvir. The parade will kick off at Hill and Ord Streets, and concluding at Broadway and Cesar Chavez on Saturday, February 17 from 1-4 p.m. Happy Lunar New Year!

