NBC4 and Telemundo 52 Partner with Ralphs and Food 4 Less to Support Community Groups During Coronavirus Pandemic

During this time of unprecedented uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many community-based organizations are struggling to keep up with the high demands for social services, like food pantries, medical clinics and others providing public care. To help meet the demand in neighborhoods across Southern California, NBC4 and Telemundo 52 have teamed up with Ralphs and Food 4 Less to raise funds through the Emergency COVID-19 Response Fund.  

We are asking our viewers to consider making a cash donation at any Ralphs or Food 4 Less store when checking out at the register. One hundred percent of donations will go to nonprofit organizations delivering direct relief to those severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – including food and health and social services to children and families, seniors, veterans, homeless individuals and veterans, to name a few.

Donating is simple. While shopping at Ralphs or Food 4 Less, tell the cashier to round up your purchase to the nearest dollar.  You can also donate $1, $5 or $10. Your in-person donation will be contact-free and can go a long way to keeping non-profit community groups in operation and continue to help the needy. 

Nonprofit organizations providing direct services to support those impacted by COVID-19 are urged to apply for a grant at www.communitygifts.com.

