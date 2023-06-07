LA Pride

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to Join NBCUniversal at the LA Pride Parade on Sunday, June 11

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will join NBCUniversal’s OUT Employee Resource Group (ERG) at the iconic LA Pride Parade on Sunday, June 11 beginning at 11 a.m. in Hollywood.

NBC4’s Today in LA Anchor, Lynette Romero and Annabelle Sedano, Anchor for NBC4 News at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. will join the parade festivities.

The parade route is approximately one mile long, beginning at Sunset Blvd and Highland Ave heading north, then east onto Hollywood Blvd, then south onto Cahuenga Blvd, ending at Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Blvd.

In addition, the stations will feature special coverage live from the parade route, with NBC4 Reporter, Mekahlo Medina and Telemundo 52 Reporter Chris Cabezas, to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) local news channels Noticias Telemundo California and NBC Los Angeles News beginning at 12 p.m.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

How to watch:

For more information on LA Pride, visit www.lapride.org

This article tagged under:

LA Pride
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us