NBC4 and Telemundo 52 to Join NBCUniversal at the LA Pride Parade on Sunday, June 11

NBC4 and Telemundo 52 will join NBCUniversal’s OUT Employee Resource Group (ERG) at the iconic LA Pride Parade on Sunday, June 11 beginning at 11 a.m. in Hollywood.

NBC4’s Today in LA Anchor, Lynette Romero and Annabelle Sedano, Anchor for NBC4 News at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. will join the parade festivities.

The parade route is approximately one mile long, beginning at Sunset Blvd and Highland Ave heading north, then east onto Hollywood Blvd, then south onto Cahuenga Blvd, ending at Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Blvd.

In addition, the stations will feature special coverage live from the parade route, with NBC4 Reporter, Mekahlo Medina and Telemundo 52 Reporter Chris Cabezas, to the free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) local news channels Noticias Telemundo California and NBC Los Angeles News beginning at 12 p.m.

How to watch:

NBC Los Angeles News: Samsung TV Plus Channel 1035 The Roku Channel Channel 4107 Xumo Play Fire TV Peacock

Noticias Telemundo California: Samsung TV Plus Channel1255 The Roku Channel 905 Fire TV



For more information on LA Pride, visit www.lapride.org