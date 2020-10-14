community

NBC4 Returns as Media Sponsor of the 12th Annual Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk Virtual Event

The Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk, organized to support kids with special needs, is gathering virtually this year to continue raising awareness and financial support for the Friendship Foundation and education.

Hosted by South Bay students and supported by media sponsor NBC4, dozens of celebrities and more than 100 companies, the event will feature a star-studded line-up of performances and appearances with celebrities like America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee, Tony Romo, Sugar Ray Leonard, Matt Kuchar, Brooke Henderson, Howie Long, Brooke Burke, Denise Austin and many others. NBC4 Investigative Reporter Lolita Lopez will also speak as part of the program.

Participants can register online at skechersfriendshipwalk.com and watch the virtual walk on the website on Sunday, October 25 at 10 a.m. PST. Viewers can also follow the event on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

