NBC4's Belen De Leon to Host March for Babies Pep Up Rally

By Carol Soudah

NBC4 is proud to be the media sponsor for March for Babies for the seventh year with NBC4 Today in LA Meteorologist Belen de Leon as the host of the virtual March for Babies Pep Up Rally serving the Los Angeles and Orange counties, Inland Empire and High Desert regions on Feb. 23, 2021 at 5 p.m.

The kick-off event gears up for the March for Babies walks - taking place virtually a few months later. To register and participate in the virtual rally, visit here.

March for Babies, organized by nonprofit organization March of Dimes, works to provide health equity and to protect the health of mothers and babies. With preterm birth rates continuing to rise, the need has never been greater.

To learn more, visit the organization here.

