Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week opens; find delicious meals across SoCal

What to Know 7th annual Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week

Aug. 23-Sept. 1, 2024

Numerous Southern California eateries are participating, including The Vegan Joint

A memorable dine-out experience that finds its vibrant start in one city has a way of quickly popping up in other places; then, meal by marvelous meal, the event becomes an annual mainstay in those locations over just a few short years.

That's the story of Black Restaurant Week, which began in Houston in 2016. The inaugural dining event, which spotlighted several local Black-owned businesses, was a success; soon after, the event found a successful start in over a dozen cities and regions across the nation, including Los Angeles.

The 2024 Southern California celebration kicks off Aug. 23 with numerous participants, including The Vegan Joint, Blaqhaus North Hollywood, and Camille's Culinary Creations.

The full list of 2024 eateries can be found on the Los Angeles Black Restaurant Week site.

"Celebrating the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine," Black Restaurant Week is billed as "More Than Just a Week"; it's a way to show meaningful support to "the culinary contributions of Black-owned culinary businesses" during a period of multiple challenges for the restaurant industry.

"Since 2016, we aspired to set ourselves apart from similar organizations," states Falayn Ferrell, Black Restaurant Week, LLC's Operations Managing Partner.

"BRW is solely guided by business owners and operators. They are in the trenches every day and experience the ebbs and flows of running a business during one of the most difficult periods in US history."

And while visiting one or more dining destinations during the 10-day foodie festivity, which is taking place in Los Angeles from Aug. 23 through Sept. 1, is how many people participate in the appetizing event, there are other ways to connect with Black Restaurant Week.

You can find several recipes to make at home, including Rainbow Pancakes from Chef B's Casa and Essie Spice Tamarind Wings.

To discover more about the mission behind Black Restaurant Week, as well some of the restauranteurs' stories, visit this site.