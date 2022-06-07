Here Are the State Office Races on the California June Primary Ballot

California voters are voting on races for governor and other state offices Tuesday in the California primary election.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is back on the ballot, along with more than two dozen challengers, just months after a recall effort against him failed. Other state office races include lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization and state superintendent of public instruction.

Democrats hold every statewide office in California and the party's voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1.

Many of Tuesday's races won't be decided until later this year. In the California primary, the top two candidates in each race will continue to a runoff in November, unless one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote Tuesday.

Here's a roundup of state office races in the June 7, 2022 primary.

Who's running for California governor?

It's a long list, but only one name will be familiar to most California voters. Twenty-six challengers are lined up against Newsom, and a clear front-running opponent hasn't emerged in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

If Newsom receives enough votes, there will be no runoff in the fall. Newsom defeated the recall effort by a large margin, and none of his opponents in that race are running this time around.

So, who is best positioned to join Newsom in a runoff? Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle was endorsed by the state GOP, making him a possible second-place finisher in a field that includes Michael Shellenberger, an author and activist. Dahle was first elected to the state Legislature in 2012.

California Lieutenant Governor

Voters elected Eleni Kounalakis lieutenant governor in the 2018 contest. She faces seven challengers in the race for an office once held by Newsom. The lieutenant governor serves as acting governor when the governor is absent and votes in the Senate in case of a tie. The lieutenant governor also serves on several boards and state commissions.

California Secretary of State

Seven candidates are in the race for California Secretary of State, including incumbent Shirley Weber. The office has a key role in government transparency and overseeing elections.

California Controller

This is the only state office race not to feature an incumbent. Betty Yee termed out of office, so it's up for grabs. The controller is the chief fiscal officer of California, responsible for accountability and disbursement of state financial resources. The office also audits government agencies that spend state funds.

California Treasurer

Four primary candidates, including incumbent Fiona Ma, are on the ballot. The state treasurer is California's lead asset manager, banker and financier.

California Attorney General

There appear to be three top challengers to incumbent state Attorney General Rob Bonta, the only Democrat in the race. Republicans Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney general endorsed by the state party, and private attorney Eric Early, legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Newsom last year, and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert appear to have the best shots at forcing a runoff.

The office of the state's top prosecutor has served as a stepping stone to Washington in recent years, mostly notably for Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

California Insurance Commissioner

Incumbent Ricardo Lara faces eight challengers. The insurance commissioner enforces insurance laws, adopts regulations and regulates insurance companies.

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Six challengers join incumbent Tony Thurmond on the primary ballot. The superintendent is the chief of public schools, overseeing education policies for local school districts.

State Board of Equalization

Four Democrats and a Republican are vying for the post. The Democrats are state Board of Equalization member Malia Cohen, Los Angeles city Controller Ron Galperin, state Sen. Steve Glazer and Monterey Park City Councilwoman Yvonne Yiu. Lanhee Chen is the lone Republican. The body plays a significant role in the state's property tax system.