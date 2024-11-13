Incumbent Rep. Calvert projected to prevail in U.S. House District 41 race

Republican incumbent Rep. Ken Calvert will hold on to his seat in California's 41st Congressional District, NBC News projected Wednesday.

The race was a rematch between the long-time representative and Democrat Will Rollins. The two were separated by less than 5 percentage points in the 2022 election.

Calvert had 51.3 percent of the vote, according to a Wednesday update. Rollins was at 48.7 percent.

Calvert has championed defending Californian farmers, lower taxes, and funding education.

Rollins, a former federal prosecutor, campaigned on keeping Americans safe while expanding affordable housing initiatives, protecting reproductive rights and increasing funding for transportation infrastructure.

The 41st Congressional District is the gateway to the California Valley, encompassing portions of Riverside, Palm Springs, Indian Wells, Lake Elsinore and La Quinta.

Calvert is the longest-serving Republican in the California Congressional delegation, having held his seat in this district east of Los Angeles since 1993.

The projection leave one major competitive Southern California House race undecided.

NBCLA's Jonathan Lloyd contributed to this report.