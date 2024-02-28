Find a California Primary ballot drop box near you in LA County

Voters can drop off their ballots for the March 5 California Primary election at one of the drop boxes available throughout Los Angeles County.

There are more than 400 drop boxes in the county, part of a program that started in 2017 to provide voters with another option to return their election ballots.

Click here for a searchable map of ballot drop boxes in LA County

Here's what to know about ballot drop boxes.

When are ballot drop boxes available?

Ballot drop boxes are available to voters, starting 29 days before Election Day. The drop boxes close at 8 p.m. on Election Day -- that's March 5.

Hundreds of ballot drop boxes are in place around Southern California, giving voters another option to cast their ballots in the November election, but many are wondering how secure these drop boxes are. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for NBC4 News on Oct. 8, 2020.

How are ballot drop boxes secured?

The boxes are bolted securely into cement or chained in place and designed to meet security standards provided by the state. Ballots are picked up regularly by two county election workers. Problems or issues can be reported here.

Tampering with a drop box is a felony under California elections code.

How to use a ballot drop box

After finding a ballot drop box near you using this map, place your completed ballot card inside the official return envelope. Seal the envelope. Be sure to sign and date the back of the envelope. Place inside the box.

Click here to check whether your ballot was returned to the county elections office.

Voting options in Los Angeles County

Every registered and active California voter receives a vote-by-mail ballot. That ballot can be completed and mailed back to a county elections office, or dropped off in-person and a ballot drop box or vote center. Vote centers are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 4 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.