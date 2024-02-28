decision 2024

Find a California Primary ballot drop box near you in LA County

Election ballot drop boxes are available throughout Los Angeles County.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Alexandra Romero

Voters cast ballots.

Voters can drop off their ballots for the March 5 California Primary election at one of the drop boxes available throughout Los Angeles County.

There are more than 400 drop boxes in the county, part of a program that started in 2017 to provide voters with another option to return their election ballots.

Click here for a searchable map of ballot drop boxes in LA County

Here's what to know about ballot drop boxes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

When are ballot drop boxes available?

Ballot drop boxes are available to voters, starting 29 days before Election Day. The drop boxes close at 8 p.m. on Election Day -- that's March 5.

Hundreds of ballot drop boxes are in place around Southern California, giving voters another option to cast their ballots in the November election, but many are wondering how secure these drop boxes are. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for NBC4 News on Oct. 8, 2020.

How are ballot drop boxes secured?

The boxes are bolted securely into cement or chained in place and designed to meet security standards provided by the state. Ballots are picked up regularly by two county election workers. Problems or issues can be reported here.

Tampering with a drop box is a felony under California elections code.

decision 2024 Feb 23

Hundreds of vote centers open across LA County. Here's where to find the nearest one

California primary 24 hours ago

How to track your 2024 California Primary election ballot

How to use a ballot drop box

After finding a ballot drop box near you using this map, place your completed ballot card inside the official return envelope. Seal the envelope. Be sure to sign and date the back of the envelope. Place inside the box.

Click here to check whether your ballot was returned to the county elections office.

Voting options in Los Angeles County

Every registered and active California voter receives a vote-by-mail ballot. That ballot can be completed and mailed back to a county elections office, or dropped off in-person and a ballot drop box or vote center. Vote centers are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through March 4 and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

    This article tagged under:

    decision 20242024 election
    Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
    Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
    Contact Us