Hundreds of vote centers open across LA County. Here's where to find the nearest one

As California's primary election approaches, Los Angeles County opened hundreds of centers to kick off the first weekend of early in-person voting.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced earlier this week that 119 Vote Centers will open Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, allowing voters to cast their ballots in person from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting times vary based on location. General voting times will take place Feb. 24 to Mar. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Missed the registration deadline?

While the online registration deadline for voting was Feb. 20, first-time voters may request a Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) upon visiting a Vote Center.

Once completing the CVR application, voters will be issued a CVR ballot to use on a Ballot Marking Device. After the paper ballot is printed, voters are instructed to return the ballot to an election worker. As soon as the CVR application is active, the ballot will be counted, and registration will become active.

Voters can also update their registration information, including their party affiliation, to receive a preferred party’s ballot or request a crossover ballot.

The content of this ballot is extensive as it includes contests and candidates from local levels in state offices, measures and federal representatives. Voters are encouraged to review their ballot and vote early.

Voters were also mailed a postcard listing the nearest vote center to their residence. A full list and map of Vote Center locations is available online.