Map: How California's 58 counties are voting in elections for President, Senate and House

Voters in Los Angeles County and 57 other counties in the nation's most populous state cast ballots on Election Day to decide races for the White House, Senate and U.S. House.

California has 22.8 million registered active voters. As of early Tuesday, more than 9 million had already cast ballots.

California election results are scheduled to be certified on Tuesday, Dec 3.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Below, a county-by-county breakdown of updated election results.

Full election results can be found here.