Blink 182 announces LA date for ‘One More Time' tour

This is not a small thing.

Blink 182 announced Monday that the band's 'One More Time Tour' will make a July stop in Southern California.

The July 6 concert will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The tour, named after the band's newly released album, will start June 20 in Orlando and includes a July 3 show in Las Vegas. The California swing includes concerts in Inglewood, Fresno on July 8 and San Francisco on July 9.

The tour wraps up Aug. 15 in Toronto.

Band members Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge reunited at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival earlier this year before a European tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.