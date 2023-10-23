concerts

Blink 182 announces LA date for ‘One More Time' tour

Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge will launch the tour June 20 in Florida.

By Jonathan Lloyd

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 06: (L-R) Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge of blink - 182 perform at Hollywood Palladium on November 6, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

This is not a small thing.

Blink 182 announced Monday that the band's 'One More Time Tour' will make a July stop in Southern California.

The July 6 concert will be at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Sep 14

Kourtney Kardashian misses Travis Barker as he resumes Blink-182 tour after her surgery

Los Angeles Sep 1

Thanks to lemonade stand, Travis Barker and others help make LA 9-year-old's dream come true

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The tour, named after the band's newly released album, will start June 20 in Orlando and includes a July 3 show in Las Vegas. The California swing includes concerts in Inglewood, Fresno on July 8 and San Francisco on July 9.

The tour wraps up Aug. 15 in Toronto.

Band members Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge reunited at the Coachella Arts and Music Festival earlier this year before a European tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

This article tagged under:

concertsEntertainmentSoFi Stadium
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us