CSI Star William Petersen Hospitalized After Feeling Unwell on Set

William Petersen recently received medical care while filming "CSI: Vegas."

The 68-year-old actor, who is best known for his role as Gil Grissom in the beloved CBS television series, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Friday, Aug. 20, his rep confirms to E! News.

"Billy wasn't feeling well on Friday," the actor's rep said in a statement on Sunday, Aug. 22. "He is exhausted from long hours on set for the past 12 weeks. He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure."

At this time, the star's rep didn't disclose any additional details about Petersen's health or what issues he experienced that led him to seek medical care.

TMZ, who first broke the news on Sunday, stated that the actor was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. The outlet also reported that Petersen has already left the hospital and is on the road to recovery.

At this time, CBS hasn't publicly addressed Petersen's hospitalization. E! News has reached out to the network for comment but we have yet to receive a response.

In March, CBS announced the CSI team, along with some new additions, were joining forces on a new sequel series to the original show "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" (which premiered in 2000).

Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham would revive their characters in "CSI: Vegas." New cast members included Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.

CBS president Kelly Kahl expressed excitement for the project, stating at the time, "Twenty-one years ago, we launched CSI and watched in awe as this new cinematic series launched an entire genre and became a groundbreaking juggernaut that still has global resonance today."

"We are thrilled to welcome the next generation of forensic criminalists to the CSI brand and unite them with the legendary characters from the past who we still love, including the extraordinary Billy Petersen and Jorja Fox," he continued. "Crimefighting technology has advanced dramatically over the last several years, and combined with classic CSI storytelling, we can't wait to watch this new CSI team do what they do best: follow the evidence."