Celebrity News

Gisele Bündchen addresses dating life after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen touched on the idea of finding love again after her 2022 divorce from Tom Brady: "Life is full of surprises."

By Gabrielle Chung | E!

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Gisele Bündchen will never say never to romance.

More than a year after finalizing her divorce with Tom Brady, the supermodel shared her thoughts on finding love again. Though Bündchen believes "life is full of surprises," her heart will first and foremost belong to son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11, who she shares with the retired NFL quarterback.

"Right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family," she told Robin Roberts during her Impact x Nightline special, after being asked if she would ever "open" her heart to someone else. "I don't have a crystal ball about what's going to happen tomorrow but, yeah."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

But that's not to say Bündchen—who a source recently confirmed to E! News is now dating jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente—regrets her marriage to the quarterback. Reflecting on their breakup, the 43-year-old called it a "transition that had to take place."

"It's a new chapter in my life and I get to learn new things," she continued. "I get to walk my path in a different way, and I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lessons."

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 33 mins ago

‘Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies at 68

entertainment news 2 hours ago

‘Bachelor' Matt James is all for mom Patty becoming ‘Golden Bachelorette'

In fact, coparenting has been one of the biggest lessons the top model has learned since her 2022 split from Brady.

"There's easier days than others, but I think the kids—they're super smart children," she said with a laugh. "They know what they can get away with."

Explaining how it's "natural" for her and Brady—who also shares 16-year-old son Jack Thomas with Bridget Moynahan—to have different house rules as coparents, Bündchen acknowledged: "I can only control what I do."

"Now's really about the balance," she shared. "Tom has time with them and I have time with them, which I think is amazing."

She added, "They get to learn from two different worlds and that's wonderful for them."

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us