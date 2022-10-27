Gwen Stefani Shares How Music Played a Role in Overcoming Childhood Dyslexia

Music has always been a sweet escape for Gwen Stefani.



The singer—who was honored at the New York Women in Communications 52nd Annual Matrix Awards on Oct. 26—reflected on growing up with dyslexia, noting how much things changed for her when she started communicating through music.



"It's something that I never expected—that I would be a communicator," Gwen exclusively told E! News at the NYC event. "And now when I look back at it, it's like that's what I was. I just was literally channeling my story through music, and what I think I loved about the music was there were no rules. I grew up dyslexic. I didn't realize it—in terms of why it was so hard for me."



That realization made all the difference growing up. "I just I felt like I didn't really fit in when everyone else was understanding," the Voice coach continued. "I was like, ‘What is going on? I'm drowning.' But then when I found music, it was like I was able to communicate with very few words."

"Just being honest and being who I was," she added, "somehow translated to like, some kind of universal heartbreak thing that everyone has."

And as the Grammy winner explained, that universal ability served as the building blocks for her future. "I was just always like, ‘What am I going to be? What am I going to do?'" she shared. "Like, my dreams were just so small. And then here we are. No one will believe it!"

As for what she says is the "coolest part" about receiving her award? Well, it has everything to do with the presenter: husband Blake Shelton.



"He's my best friend, and my husband! So, it is a big thing," Gwen, who tied the knot with Blake in July 2021, shared. "I mean, these things happen to me and I'm like, ‘How is this my life? …It just makes you reflect a lot on your childhood and your younger you and you're like, ‘There's no way that that girl is here right now.' Because so much has happened and it's just unexpected…I just was being me. Like, an ordinary person."



"Especially like being in the room with all these females who have achieved so much," she added. "I think it's almost scary!"

Reporting by Alex Ross