With the countdown to the 2024 Paris Olympics underway, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has been doing some preparations of his own.

The Emmy Award winner is set to co-host NBC Universal’s coverage of the Paris Games Closing Ceremony alongside Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico, Terry Gannon and Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

Preparation #1: language

While Fallon is still not equipped to distinguish the difference between certain French words and Spanish vocabularies, the SNL alum said he’s utilizing an app and a popular TV show to do his own prep work.

“I’m learning; I have Rosetta Stone,” Fallon told NBC Los Angeles’ Colleen Williams. “I’m watching every movie about Paris’ I’m listening to nothing but Édith Piaf; I’m watching ‘Emily in Paris.’”

Preparation #2: lodging

As Fallon has interviewed countless celebrities and dignitaries from around the world, he is turning to his own connections and relationships to find a comfortable place to stay during the Paris Games.

“I’m calling President Macron and asking if I can stay at the palace — he won’t even know I’m there,” Fallon said. “Just show me where the kitchen is; Put Post-it notes on the wine he doesn’t want me to drink.”

Preparation #3: athletic training of his own

The Paris Games introduced it as an official sport after a successful debut in the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina

The Tonight Show host thinks if he were to compete in the Olympics, it would be in break-dancing.

“I can work on some moves and get out there,” Fallon said as he performed a freestyle dance.

Preparation #4: looking toward LA28

Fallon expressed anticipation for the 2028 Olympic Games, which will be hosted in Los Angeles.

“I think they’re planning something giant, by the way,” Fallon said.

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will kick off on July 26.