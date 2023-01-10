Actor Kevin Costner said he could not make it to Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards and accept his statuette for best actor in a TV drama series for "Yellowstone" because severe flooding in his county prevented him from making the trip.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Costner apologized to fans and explained that he and his wife were looking forward to attending the award show, however, the "freeways are flooded out" and they were under a shelter in place order.

"Look, I'm so sorry to anyone who might be tuning in to watch the Golden Globes," Costner said. "Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school. And, in Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years that the town, the freeways flooded out, and we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town, and we couldn't get back last night. We couldn't even get back to the house this morning in time, and with the freeways closed, nobody is sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes."

He continued, "I'm just so sorry that I couldn't be there. I really wanted to. Thank you for your support, and I'm really sorry about this. I hope we are invited back."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The devastating storms has inundated parts of California, with floodwaters swamping towns and turning roads into waterways. At least 17 people have been killed and millions were under flood warnings. More than 110,000 homes and businesses were without power because of heavy rains, hail and landslides.

In the wealthy seaside community of Montecito, where Costner and other celebrities like Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres and Prince Harry live, residents had been ordered to evacuate over the weekend. The order to flee came on the the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in the coastal enclave.

"Girls Trip" actress Regina Hall, who was presenting Costner's award, raised eyebrows as she mocked the explanation she had to give on behalf of the 67-year-old actor for why he could not attend.

“He so much wanted to be here,” Hall said, shaking her head and laughing as she read from the teleprompter, "but because of the unprecedented weather, he has to shelter in place, in Santa Barbara.”

She quipped at the actor being "stuck" in the idyllic beach community of multimillion dollar homes, before catching herself and saying "no, that's awful."

“Everyone, we do, we pray and we hope everyone affected by these storms remains safe,” she added. “I’m gonna set that award right there, on your behalf, Kevin.”

Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Austin Butler were among the actors who took home top awards at the Golden Globe Awards.