Logan Williams, Teen Actor From ‘The Flash,' Died of Accidental Drug Overdose, Coroner's Report Says

The young actor's mother previously said her son, who died in April 2020, had struggled with an addiction to opioids

Brigid Brannagh as Rita Johnson and Logan Williams as Max Johnson in "Supernatural."
Logan Williams, a teen actor best known for his role as a young Barry Allen on the CW series "The Flash," died of an accidental drug overdose in April 2020, according to a coroner's report.

The Coroners Service of British Columbia found that Williams, 16, died of "acute drug toxicity" April 2 of last year in the Canadian city of Burnaby, classifying the death as "accidental."

The coroner's office "detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported," the report said, according to a copy obtained by NBC News.

Williams' mother, Marlyse, previously told the New York Post that a preliminary toxicology report showed her son died of a fentanyl overdose.

