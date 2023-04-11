Millie Bobby Brown Appears to Announce Engagement to Jake Bongiovi

She's loved him three summers now, honey — but now, she wants 'em all.

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jake Bongiovi, she seemingly revealed on Instagram April 11 alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple — as well a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. The "Stranger Things" actress captioned her post with lyrics to Taylor Swift's song, "Lover," while Bongiovi — the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi — simply wrote, "Forever."

E! News has reached out to Brown's rep for comment and has not heard back.

This relationship update comes two years after Brown, 19, and Bongiovi, 20, first sparked romance rumors while stepping out hand-in-hand in New York City.

Since that time, the duo has shared a glimpse inside their romance via social media. In fact, on New Year's Day, Brown gave a sweet shout-out to Bongiovi on Instagram.

"endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she wrote. "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us let's do it again but better!"

The following month, for Brown's 19th birthday, Bongiovi penned a message to his leading lady.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," Bongiovi captioned a series of photos with Brown. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core."

