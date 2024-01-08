Golden Globes

MLB fans confused as Freddie Freeman spotted in Taylor Swift Golden Globes photo

The Freeman sighting led to some hilarious reactions on social media

By Eric Mullin

Is that...Freddie Freeman?

MLB fans were thrown for a loop during Sunday night's 2024 Golden Globes as the Los Angeles Dodgers star first baseman was spotted at the TV and film awards ceremony in rather hilarious fashion.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and actor Bill Hader posed for a photo at the Beverly Hilton Hotel venue in Beverley Hills, California.

Bill Hader and Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)
And there in the background of the shot was none other than the 2020 NL MVP.

The Freeman sighting led to some hilarious reactions on social media.

While getting ready for the Golden Globes, Freeman guessed that his wife, Chelsea, was hoping to meet Swift at the awards show. It's unclear if that meetup happened, but Chelsea did have a great reaction to her husband's viral accidental photobomb.

"I keep getting tagged in this. Of course Freddie makes the Taylor pic and I'm blocked," she wrote in an Instagram Story.

Freddie Freeman wasn't the only Dodgers star in attendance, either. Mookie Betts, who owns his own media company, was at the Golden Globes looking to mingle with heavyweights in the entertainment industry, according to The Associated Press.

