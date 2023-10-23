Next ‘Mission: Impossible' delayed a year as actors strike surpasses three months

The eighth installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise has been postponed a year, signaling a new wave of release schedule juggling for Hollywood studios as the actors strike surpasses three months of work stoppage.

Paramount Pictures on Monday shifted the release date of the next “Mission: Impossible” from June 28 to May 23, 2025. Production on the follow-up to Christopher McQuarrie's “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” was paused in July while Tom Cruise and company embarked on an international promotion blitz for “Dead Reckoning.” (The sequel had been titled “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two" but is now simply listed currently as “Mission: Impossible.”)

“Dead Reckoning” ultimately grossed $567.5 million worldwide, falling shy of 2018 installment “Fallout” ($791.7 million globally) and the heady highs of Cruise's summer 2022 blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.5 billion). The 163-minute-long action thriller, drew some of the best reviews of the 27-year-old movie franchise, but was quickly eclipsed by the box-office juggernauts of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

As Hollywood's labor turmoil has continued, it's increasingly upended release plans not just for movies this fall that want to wait until their stars can promote them ( like “Dune: Part Two,” postponed to March), but some of next year's top big-screen attractions.

A string of Marvel movies have previously shifted back, as did the third “Venom” film. “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," has been delayed indefinitely after being dated for March 2024.

Paramount also announced Monday that “A Quiet Place: Day One," a prequel to the post-apocalyptic horror series starring Lupita Nyong’o, will have its release pushed from March to when “Dead Reckoning" had been scheduled to open, on June 28.

Negotiations between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the studios are scheduled to resume Tuesday.

A-list actors are stepping up and supporting their fellow actors. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, George and Amal Clooney, Matt and Luciana Damon, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and many more have donated $1 million to the Screen Actors' Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists Foundation, as they are currently providing emergency assistance to actors on strike. Foundation president Courtney B. Vance announced on Wednesday that the program has raised $15 million so far. Other actors who have helped out by contributing $1 million is Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey. Vance said the foundation is processing 30 times their usual number of applications for emergency aid and received 400 requests in the last week. SAG-AFTRA members hit the picket lines on July 14 after failed negotiations with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producer. The WGA stopped working back in May.