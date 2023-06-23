The Voice

‘The Voice' announces 2 new coaches for season 25 in surprise twist

For the first time ever, two singing stars will serve as a coaching duo on 'The Voice's' upcoming 25th season

By Brett Malec

"The Voice" is switching things up once again.

For the first time in the singing competition's history, country stars Dan + Shay (a.k.a. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) will serve as a coaching duo for the forthcoming 25th season, NBC announced June 22.

The "You" singers reacted to the news on Instagram, writing, "SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE WILL BE JOINING @nbcthevoice IN 2024 AS THE FIRST COACHING DUO!"

However, Dan + Shay are no strangers to "The Voice," having served as Blake Shelton's Battle Advisors in season 20.

The new coaching lineup comes after Shelton departed the show after serving as a coach for a whopping 23 seasons. Last month, NBC announced fellow country superstar Reba McEntire would replace the "God's Country" singer on season 24, which premieres this fall. McEntire will face off against returning coaches Legend, Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan, who took home the trophy last season.

In May, McEntire — who recently served as "The Voice's" season 23 mega mentor — revealed she's "very excited" for her first full season.

"I'm not really worried about the competition," she exclusively told E! News. "I'll give them some tips every once and a while that will help them, but I'll be easy on them."

Shelton also gave the music legend his stamp of approval amid his exit.

"I'm excited about Reba coming on board," he exclusively told E!. "It's kind of meant to be I think. From the versions of the story that I've heard, she was the original coach that they wanted here on The Voice to be the country representation. So, now that I've had my run, for her to finally get the job that she was meant to have to begin with, it will be fun."

