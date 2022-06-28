Los Angeles

Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized in LA

The drummer's daughter, Alabama Barker, took to social media asking for prayers.

By Heather Navarro

FILE - Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. According to reports, Friday, May 20, Kardashian and Barker hit Portofino for a long wedding weekend.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Travis Barker was seen on a stretcher and reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles, as his daughter asked for prayers on her Instagram account.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ reported that the Blink 182 drummer was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and his new bride, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side.

Barker's daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted to her Instagram Stories around 5:30 p.m., saying, "Please send your prayers." Alabama is his daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Travis Barker also sent out an ominous tweet, saying, "God save me," around 10:45 a.m.

Barker has had health issues in the past, including hospitalization for blood clots.

In 2008, he survived a plane wreck that killed two. Barker suffered third-degree burns on 65% of his body. He was hospitalized for three months and had 26 surgeries.

He took his first flight since 2008 with Kourtney Kardashian in 2021, writing a social media post that said, "With you anything is possible @KourtneyKardash."

Celebrity weddings May 24

How Kourtney Kardashian Is Embracing Travis Barker's Last Name After Marriage

Kourtney Kardashian May 22

One More ‘I Do,' This Time in Italy, for Kourtney and Travis

Kim Kardashian May 5

Kim Kardashian Reacts After Being Gifted a Lock of Marilyn Monroe's Hair

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesSouthern Californiaentertainment newsKourtney KardashianTravis Barker
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us