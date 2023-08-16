You can book Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' California beach house on Airbnb for free. Here's how

Wanna be hangin' out, by the beach with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis?

Well, for some lucky fans that'll soon be a reality as the couple are offering fans the chance to spend a night in the guest cottage of their beach house near Santa Barbara, Calif., for free, through Airbnb. The "That '70s Show" pair announced the news with a cute video on social media.

"Hey babe? I have a really dumb idea," Kutcher told Kunis in the Aug. 15 Instagram video. "I think we should have complete strangers come and stay with us at the beach. It's so nice here."

This prompted the "Black Swan" alum to ask, "Like in real life?"

And Kutcher simply doubled down, adding, "Yeah, real life. Because it's really nice here. I think people will like it."

However, when Kunis agreed, "Yeah, I think they'll like it too," Kutcher immediately hit the ground running, confirming, "OK. So we're doing it?"

The video ended with Kunis jokingly expressing her surprise for unwittingly agreeing to a set of houseguests, chiming in with a simple, "What?"

As for what prospective guests can expect from their stay? The booking is offered for Aug. 19 for up to four guests at the two-bedroom cottage, which boasts a set of bunk beds, a deck with a hot tub and a private entrance. And the property, which Kutcher and Kunis bought in 2017 for more than $10 million, is also located steps away from a private beach.

And it looks like guests will actually hang out with the actors, for a little while, anyway.

"We'll be there to greet you upon arrival and make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach," Kunis and Kutcher say on the Airbnb listing. "Plus, we'll capture some content together to commemorate your SoCal stay."

However, those looking to reenact the glory days of Kelso, Jackie and the rest of the "That '70s Show" gang may be disappointed as the cottage has a "strict 'no parties' policy." But while fans may not be treated to Kitty Forman's cooking, Kunis and Kutcher will be serving up some meals and snacks for their guests.

While the booking is offered for free, Airbnb plans to make a one-time donation to Thorn, the nonprofit international anti-human trafficking organization co-founded by Kutcher.

Get a look at the couple's stunning guest cottage on the beach below:

