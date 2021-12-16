It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Pre-Pandemic Christmas at LAX

The holiday travel crunch is underway at Los Angeles International Airport.

Roughly 3.5 million people will be passing through the airport's terminals Thursday until Jan. 3, airport officials say. In a dramatic turnaround, that's double the number from last year's pandemic-impacted holiday season.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The peak travel days are expected to be Friday and Sunday, and Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

NBCLA

Here are some travel tips if you’re traveling through LAX during the holidays.

Traveling internationally? New federal rules require all inbound travelers to receive a negative COVID-19 test within one day of their flight. The airport also has on-site testing centers in terminals 2 and 6, and in the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Federal rules require face masks in all airport terminals.

Airport officials urged people to pre-reserve parking spaces through the LAX website at parking.flylax.com.

Passengers are also urged to use the new LAX Economy Parking facility with a dedicated shuttle to and from the Central Terminal Area.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at least two hours in advance for domestic flights and three hours ahead for international travel.

The FlyAway bus has added trips from Van Nuys and Union Station.

Travelers should check ahead for parking availability and drive times by following @FlyLAXStats on Twitter.

The winter holiday travel season is in full swing at #LAX - 3.5 million passengers are expected to use the airport starting today through Jan. 3, 2022! This will be the busiest travel season of the year! Arrive early, book parking at https://t.co/a34NdUkBoa and #TravelSmart pic.twitter.com/rSe0JQI8T3 — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) December 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the Auto Club of Southern California is predicting that nearly 8.8 million Southern California residents will be taking holiday trips between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, making it the third-busiest year-end holiday season on record locally. The number is down from the 9.3 million people who traveled for the holidays in 2019, and just under the number from 2018.

“Last year at this time, many people canceled or postponed holiday trip plans as a new wave of the pandemic hit without widespread vaccination availability,'' Filomena Andre, the Auto Club's vice president for Travel Products & Services, said in a statement. ``This year after most people have gotten vaccinated, travelers are mindful of the continued need for caution and the new Omicron variant, but have greater confidence in taking long-awaited

family vacations.''

According to the Auto Club, the top destinations for Southern California travelers will be Las Vegas, San Diego, Anaheim, the Grand Canyon and Yosemite.

The vast majority of the anticipated travelers, about 7.8 million, will take their trips by car, according to the Auto Club, despite sky-high gasoline prices currently averaging more than $4 per gallon.

Given the continuing pandemic, Auto Club officials urged travelers to be aware of COVID restrictions that may be in place at their destinations, pack protective gear and hand sanitizer, and minimize travel stops by packing snacks, food and drinks.