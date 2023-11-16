Gobble up these giveaways. Where to get free Thanksgiving turkeys in SoCal for 2023

Thanksgiving is approaching, prompting an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family. The holiday is also about food, which has been a driving force behind it since the first Thanksgiving.

Food insecurity has become a pertinent issue in Los Angeles. Since 2020, LA Public Health has found that food insecurity has worsened in the county, “as residents faced unemployment and loss of income as a result of the recession caused by the pandemic.”

Although inflation has gone down, this excludes volatile food and energy prices. Hence, many places will be providing people with free turkeys and other services to the public. Here are a few places to check out in 2023:

Community Turkey Giveaway - The LAPD Devonshire PALS will be handing out 1,000 free turkeys to Northridge residents. The event will take Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 8721 Wilbur Ave., Northridge, CA 91324. No registration is required to attend.

Turkey Giveaway - Turning Point AOD, in collaboration with New Mount Moriah, will be providing a turkey giveaway on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. Other perks include a Fashion Nova clothing giveaway, photo opportunity with Taurean Prince from the Lakers and a basketball game ticket raffle. The event will take place at 5400 11th Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90043.

A Day of Giving - Home Assembly Church will be providing attendees with a grocery box, which includes a free turkey as well as fresh and dry produce. Attendees will also be gifted with a change of clothes, which will be previously owned or donated for this event. The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, starting at 8:30 a.m. to receive a permission number. The church is located at 13515 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90061 and attendees will be asked to show proof of residency.

9th Annual Turkey Giveaway - The Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA will be hosting its 9th Annual Fiesta para La Comunidad. Attendees will be provided with a warm meal and free turkeys. The event is first come first serve and will take place Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Mariachi Plaza at 1831 E 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90033.

15th Annual Turkey Giveaway - The Carson Citizens Cultural Arts Foundation and Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes will be sponsoring a turkey giveaway on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, starting at 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Southbay Pavilion Mall at 20700 Avalon Blvd., Carson, CA 90746. The first 500 people will receive a turkey or gift card. All participants must be Carson residents and will be required to present a utility bill or proof of residency.

Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway - Bright Path Center will be giving out 50 free turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, starting at 2 p.m. at 345 E 5th St., Los Angeles, CA 90013.

3rd Annual Turkey Drive - The LAPD Wilshire Station will be distributing 2,000 turkeys on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. The turkeys were donated by AFH Holding and Advisory. The event will be held at the Wilshire Police Station at 4861 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019.

Drive-Through Food and Turkey Giveaway - Senator Steven Bradford from District 35 will be hosting a food and turkey giveaway at El Camino College on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Each attendee will remain in their car and will have the option to pick up one free turkey or pork roast between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until supplies last. The event will be located in Parking Lot F via Manhattan Beach Blvd. at 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, CA 90506.

Turkey Giveaway - The Gardena Police Department, in conjunction with the Gardena Police Foundation, will be hosting a turkey giveaway to residents in District 1. The event will be a drive-thru distribution on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rowley Park, located at 13220 Van Ness Ave., Gardena, CA 90249.

Thanksgiving Dinner Event - Hands That Survive will be hosting a free turkey giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, starting at 12 p.m. The event is located at 3010 Estara Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90065. Turkeys will be distributed at a first come first serve rate and will require an RSVP before arriving.