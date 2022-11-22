Winter Wonderland Events Coming to LA County Parks. Here's When and Where

Los Angeles County Parks will host a Winter Wonderland this December with 40 to 80 tons of snow at 34 different parks.

Parks After Dark welcomes people of all ages to participate in the biggest event yet.

The parks will be transformed from Dec 2 to 17 with varying times depending on the park.

The free event will feature sled runs, photo opportunities, snack stands, holiday treats, and a craft village where kids can decorate their own stockings. The toy giveaways will be available while supplies last, for children up to 17.

This year there will even be a Teen Zone offering a space for young adults to hang out with their friends, create, and design art, listen to music, make their own personalized Santa hat, and more.

The following parks will be doubling the icy fun with “Mega Snow Days” which will have 80 tons of snow for everyone to enjoy.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park

Val Verde Park

Belvedere Park

El Cariso Park

Loma Alta Park

Ted Watkins Park

Roosevelt Park

Valleydale Park

“The Winter Wonderland experience will provide youth and families a memorable snow day experience and much more to celebrate the joy of the holiday season. I am grateful to DPR Staff for all their work to bring 40 to 80 tons of snow to 34 parks this holiday season!” said Norma Edith García-González, the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Director.

Here’s the list of parks, with the dates and times which will be offering the free event:

Friday, Dec. 2

Col. Leon H. Washington Park - 8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles (4-8 p.m.)

Mary M. Bethune Park - 1244 E. 61st St., Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

Charter Oak Park - 20261 E. Covina Blvd., Covina – (4-8 p.m.)

Pamela County Park - 2236 Goodall Ave., Duarte – (4-8 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 3

Eugene A. Obregon Park - 4021 E. First St., Los Angeles – (12-4 p.m.)

City Terrace Park - 1126 N. Hazard Ave., East Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Park – 905 E. El Segundo Blvd., Los Angeles (12-4 p.m.) (Mega Snow)

George Washington Carver Park - 1400 E. 118th St., Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

Val Verde Community Regional Park - 30300 W. Arlington Rd., Val Verde (12-4 p.m.) (Mega Snow)

Belvedere Community Regional Park - 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles (4-8 p.m.) (Mega Snow)

Friday, Dec. 9

Adventure Park - 10130 S. Gunn Ave., Whittier – (4-8 p.m.)

Sorenson Park – 11419 Rose Hedge Dr., Whittier – (4-8 p.m.)

Saybrook Park - 6250 E. Northside Dr., East Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

Jesse Owens Community Regional Park - 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 10

El Cariso Community Regional Park - 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar – (12-4 p.m.) (Mega Snow)

Loma Alta Park - 3330 N. Lincoln Ave., Altadena – (4-8 p.m.)

Helen Keller Park - 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles – (12-4 p.m.)

Athens Park - 12603 S. Broadway, Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.)

San Angelo Park - 245 S. San Angelo Ave., La Puente – (12-4 p.m.)

Bassett Park – 510 N. Vineland Ave., La Puente – (4-8 p.m.)

East Rancho Dominguez Park - 15116 S. Atlantic Ave., Compton – (12-4 p.m.)

Ted Watkins Memorial Park - 1335 E. 103rd St., Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.) (Mega Snow)

George Lane Park – 5520 W Ave L-8, Quartz Hill (4-8 p.m.)

Friday, Dec. 16

Ruben F. Salazar Park - 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles (4-8 p.m.)

William Steinmetz Park - 1545 S, Stimson Ave., Hacienda Heights – (4-8 p.m.)

Amigo Park - 5700 S. Juarez Ave., Whittier – (4-8 p.m.)

Amelia Mayberry Park - 13201 E. Meyer Rd., Whittier – (4-8 p.m.)

Saturday, Dec. 17

Stephen Sorenson Park - 16801 E. Avenue P, Lake Los Angeles (12-4 p.m.) (Mega Snow)

Jackie Robinson Park - 8773 E. Avenue R, Littlerock – (4-8 p.m.)

Mona Park - 2291 E. 121st St., Compton (12-4 p.m.

Franklin D. Roosevelt Park - 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles – (4-8 p.m.) (Mega Snow)

Rimgrove Park - 747 N. Rimgrove Dr., La Puente – (12-4 p.m.)

Allen J. Martin Park - 14830 E. Giordano St., La Puente – (4-8 p.m.)

Valleydale Park - 5525 N. Lark Ellen Ave., Azusa – (4-8 p.m.) (Mega Snow)

For more information, visit the official event website.

Parks After Dark is a preventative intervention program that was launched in 2010, which has shown positive results in reducing violent and criminal acts, and enhancing the community’s well-being in at-risk neighborhoods, according to the press release from L.A. County Parks.