Find Free Pet Items at This Rescue Group's Black Friday Yard Sale

What to Know The Everything Must Go (for Free Yard Sale) at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills is open to new adopters

Nov. 25 through 27, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Adoptions will be happening throughout the weekend; new pet parents can pick up complimentary crates, dog beds, supplies, and more

While Black Friday might just be the shop-iest occasion on the calendar, you'd be hard-pressed, or at least medium-pressed, to find a yard sale on that day. After all, the November occasion tends to be more about stores than the outdoors.

And coming across a yard sale that possesses pet-strong panache and a good-hearted giveaway spirit?

That's far rarer.

And rarer still? When the free-stuff Black Friday yard sale extends over the holiday weekend.

All of that is set to raise a holiday howl at Best Friends Animal Society in Mission Hills from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27, thanks to the Black Friday Everything Must Go (for Free) Yard Sale.

How does it work?

The free-free-free yard sale will give new adopters the chance to pick up a necessity or two before heading home with their just-adopted pet pal.

Dog crates, squishy little beds, and a variety of pet supplies will be part of the everything-is-complimentary collection.

The generous event is a show of gratitude to the community, and a fond farewell, as Best Friends makes its West LA center its main hub.

Eager to peruse some of the perfect pets seeking homes? You can visit the Best Friends Animal Society site to see who you might meet while visiting the Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills over the weekend.

"Who needs the latest tech gadget when a pet can provide unconditional love and companionship? Adopting a dog or cat is really the ultimate gift to give yourself and your family," Best Friends Animal Society CEO Julie Castle said.

"Since a lot of people have vacation time during the holidays, it can also be an ideal opportunity to acclimate your new pet into your home and daily routine."

Adoption fees during the holiday event will be waived courtesy of Embrace Pet Insurance.

"Many shelters are currently experiencing an overcapacity crisis, which puts more dogs and cats at risk of losing their lives simply because they have no safe place to call home," Castle said.

"Adoption is the most humane option when it comes to adding a pet to your life, because not only are you saving that pet's life, you're making space for another pet to come into the shelter."