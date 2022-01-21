Hours, Tickets and More: How to See ‘Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I'm Free' Exhibit in LA

A limited-run immersive museum exploring the life, music and legacy of the rapper Tupac Shakur opened Friday in Los Angeles.

“Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free'' is scheduled to open at Canvas@L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles. The exhibit is described as a fully immersive, thought-provoking experience that explores the life and legacy of the acclaimed artist.

The exhibit was created in collaboration with Shakur's estate.

According to the website, the exhibit uses technology, contemporary art and never before seen artifacts from Tupac's personal archives to create that immersive feel. It will also delve into the meaning of his activism, music, and revolutionary art.

Tickets are available here. They range in price from $29.50 to $39.50 for adults, and $19.50 to $29.50 for kids.

The exhibit is located at 944 Georgia St., across from the JW Marriott at the intersection of Georgia Street and Olympic Boulevard.

Organizers said the exhibit is best suited for people age 14 and up. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Hours: Mondays, noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays, closed; Wednesdays noon to 8 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 9 p.m.; Fridays, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.