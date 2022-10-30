How A YouTube Sensation Is Now Touring Original Work At 20

Born and raised in the city of Camarillo, Jonathon Martinez, whose stage name is Presence, always wanted his voice to be heard.

He first started posting on YouTube at 14 without much intention or realization of the journey he was about to find himself on.

"It wasn’t something I saw myself doing as a kid," said Martinez. "Things started rolling on YouTube, I was posting videos, and once they started going viral, I could tell I had potential."

What draws people to Presence and his music is his song-writing and detailed storytelling process. He sings about experiences that he has lived through and is bold with his creative choices.

In an exclusive interview with NBCLA, he said his goal as a musician has "shifted over the past few months. I’ve reverted back to wanting people to be impacted by (his music). People come up to me crying telling me how much my music helped them and saved their lives. I can inspire people through mental health issues.”

He is no stranger to mental health awareness and being on the road hasn't always been easy. Martinez advocates for anxiety recognition as he had to miss half a school year due to the severity of his anxiety. In his music, he dives into love and anxiety, as well as the harsh realities of living with depression and grief.

Presence knows his music is an outlet for not only himself, but for his fans too.

Having just finished his first tour, he is more grateful and successful than ever before. Currently under a licensing agreement with Nettwerk Music Group, Presence released a new single titled "I'm Okay I Swear" with an accompanying music video on Friday.

He is most proud of this track, which he has been working on for a year to perfect the instrumentation.

During the summer, the multi-genre sensation traveled throughout Europe, writing and recording with international producers.

Having been in the industry for six years, he knows the impact of his reach.

“In my lane of music, I’d like to work with NF and Montell Fish. I’ve been inspired by them, and we have similar audiences," he said.

According to Nettwork Music Group, "In 2019, Presence gave a TEDTalk titled 'The Power of Authenticity and the Internet'. During the presentation, he states, 'we all are unique, which makes our stories important, but more importantly, we all are connected, which makes our stories necessary. You never know who’s paying attention to yours."'

As a rising artist in the industry, Presence is helping to redefine the sound of the next generation, taking the music industry by storm.

"I’ve been trying to create a cohesive narrative," Martinez said. "The story format is the coolest part, an album or an EP is in the works. The ideas are all over the place, so it's happening."