Hollywood

Multi-vehicle crash in Hollywood involving officer leaves several injured, one critically

Three cars were involved in the crash that left six people with minor injuries and another was transported in critical condition. 

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Marcela Navarrete

Firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving an LAPD officer that left seven people injured, one of them critically, in Hollywood on Monday. 

The incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of N. Gower Street and Santa Monica Boulevard. 

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hollywood
