Multi-vehicle crash in Hollywood involving officer leaves several injured, one critically

Firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving an LAPD officer that left seven people injured, one of them critically, in Hollywood on Monday.
The incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of N. Gower Street and Santa Monica Boulevard.
Three cars were involved in the crash that left six people with minor injuries and another was transported in critical condition.
No further details were immediately available.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.