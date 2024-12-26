Mexican singer Dulce dies at 69, family says

The beloved Mexican singer known as Dulce died on Wednesday at the age of 69, according to her family.

In a Facebook post, the sister of the romantic ballad signer born in Matamoros, Tamaulipas confirmed the star’s death. A message confirming her death also was posted to the artist's Instagram page.

Details about a cause of death for Dulce, whose real name was Bertha Elisa Noeggerath Cárdenas, were not immediately available. She was hospitalized early in December for lung surgery stemming from kidney surgery complications earlier this year.

"Sister, you are already with our mother in heaven singing to her, I will miss you, rest in peace, I love you," sister Isabel Noeggerath wrote on Facebook.

The National Association of Actors (ANDA) also published a message of condolences.

"The National Actors Association deeply regrets the death of our colleague Bertha Elisa Noeggerath Cárdenas, 'Dulce', a member of our union. Our condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. Rest in peace," ANDA said in its post.

Several artists also posted tributes to the singer of songs such as "Tu Muñeca", "Amor en silencio", "Lobo" and "Déjame volver contigo.” Dulce also appeared in the Netflix series "Siempre Reinas."

Gloria Trevi posted a photo with Dulce.

"Beloved Dulce… I know that millions celebrate your existence and legacy, and also mourn your departure, but your voice will never be silenced,” Trevi posted.